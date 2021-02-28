Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Up 6%

Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) shot up 6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.72 and last traded at $14.69. 9,017,791 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 8,641,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.86.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SABR. Mizuho raised Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Sabre from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.58.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.11). Sabre had a negative net margin of 48.78% and a negative return on equity of 105.75%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $1,253,000.00. Also, EVP David J. Shirk sold 31,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total value of $454,115.84. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SABR. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 32.0% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 32,537 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 7,883 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Sabre by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 113,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Sabre by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 321,680 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 24,724 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Sabre in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Sabre by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 189,541 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 14,714 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

