Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (SBB.TO) (TSE:SBB) Price Target Cut to C$4.25 by Analysts at TD Securities

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (SBB.TO) (TSE:SBB) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 95.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SBB. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (SBB.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (SBB.TO) from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (SBB.TO) from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Get Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (SBB.TO) alerts:

TSE SBB opened at C$2.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.63 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.71. The company has a market cap of C$707.66 million and a P/E ratio of -155.00. Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.71 and a 12 month high of C$3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.61.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometeres located in southwestern Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that consists of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (SBB.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (SBB.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.