Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,256 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $8,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avangrid during the third quarter worth about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Avangrid during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. 13.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AGR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

Shares of NYSE AGR opened at $45.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.25. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.21. Avangrid, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.62 and a 52-week high of $56.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.11%.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

