Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 58.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,990 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 61,657 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $9,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 230.8% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 6,388 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $11,940,000. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BA opened at $212.01 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $301.00. The firm has a market cap of $123.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.53.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.33) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BA shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.84.

In related news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

