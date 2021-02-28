Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 62.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 325,982 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.55% of Banner worth $9,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Banner by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Banner by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banner during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Banner by 2.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Banner by 5.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Banner stock opened at $51.78 on Friday. Banner Co. has a one year low of $27.12 and a one year high of $55.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.99. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.14.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.18. Banner had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 17.88%. Sell-side analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.44%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BANR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Banner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stephens started coverage on Banner in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Banner from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.25.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

