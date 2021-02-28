Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $9.51 Million Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,976 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,898 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $9,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,319.8% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,508 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,100,000 after buying an additional 33,007 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth about $1,033,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 177,225 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,556 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 51.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Yulun Wang sold 6,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $1,221,689.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,189.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $576,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,413 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,236.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 269,439 shares of company stock worth $60,410,155 over the last three months. 3.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TDOC stock opened at $221.09 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.01 and a 1-year high of $308.00. The firm has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.61 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $262.67 and its 200-day moving average is $218.97. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $282.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.91.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

