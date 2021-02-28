Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $9.37 Million Stock Position in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 763,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 36,716 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Korea Electric Power worth $9,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 27,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the period. 3.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KEP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Korea Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

NYSE KEP opened at $10.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 201.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.86. Korea Electric Power Co. has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $12.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.57 billion for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 0.16%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Korea Electric Power Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

