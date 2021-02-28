Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $8.66 Million Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 43.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 167,128 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $8,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.09.

NYSE DAL opened at $47.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.38. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $50.98. The stock has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.45.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $2,633,067.56. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

