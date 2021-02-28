Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $8.48 Million Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 79.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 204,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 768,918 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $8,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 141,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 13,095 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 103,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 9,694 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 177,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 20,349 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 278,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares during the period. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $54.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.49 and its 200-day moving average is $38.46. The stock has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 2.24. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $56.99.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The business’s revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

