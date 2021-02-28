Royce & Associates LP Reduces Holdings in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its stake in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 655,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 81,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Sharps Compliance were worth $6,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMED. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,589,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 388,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 55,339 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 788,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after buying an additional 31,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 172.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 27,072 shares during the last quarter. 42.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMED stock opened at $12.72 on Friday. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $15.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.03 million and a PE ratio of 181.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.63 and a 200-day moving average of $8.93.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 4.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sharps Compliance Corp. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Sharps Compliance from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Sharps Compliance from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Sharps Compliance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

In other news, Director John W. Dalton sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $74,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 928,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,614,976.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Dalton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total transaction of $71,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 850,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,231,369.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,875 shares of company stock valued at $489,897 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

