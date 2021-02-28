Royce & Associates LP Has $6.81 Million Stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 142,401 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,876 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $6,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 196.2% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 19,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 13,103 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,985,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 46,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,235 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Boise Cascade news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total transaction of $44,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCC stock opened at $49.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $20.08 and a 12 month high of $54.37.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 25.51%. Boise Cascade’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

