Royce & Associates LP Has $6.44 Million Position in FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its holdings in shares of FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,800 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.50% of FBL Financial Group worth $6,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of FBL Financial Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 693,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,392,000 after purchasing an additional 24,637 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of FBL Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $12,773,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FBL Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $4,039,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FBL Financial Group by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 13,549 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FBL Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $2,190,000. 27.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FBL Financial Group stock opened at $57.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.76. FBL Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.01 and a 52-week high of $58.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). FBL Financial Group had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 6.64%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FBL Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from FBL Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. FBL Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered FBL Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About FBL Financial Group

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

