Royce & Associates LP Has $5.20 Million Position in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,920 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,501 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.87% of Southern Missouri Bancorp worth $5,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SMBC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 637,767 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $19,414,000 after acquiring an additional 25,882 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 340,177 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 92,735 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 32,735 shares during the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 88,132 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,904 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMBC opened at $36.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.53 and its 200 day moving average is $28.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $330.77 million, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.91. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $29.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.01 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 11.67%. As a group, research analysts predict that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Southern Missouri Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

