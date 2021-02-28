Royce & Associates LP Has $4.88 Million Position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 62.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 431,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,510 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $4,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cars.com during the first quarter worth $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Cars.com by 115.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Cars.com by 285.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 11,201 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cars.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Cars.com during the third quarter worth $258,000. 95.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cars.com stock opened at $11.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.82 and a 200 day moving average of $10.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.41. Cars.com Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $14.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $153.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.57 million. Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 151.54%. On average, analysts predict that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CARS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Cars.com from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Cars.com in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.18.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

