Royce & Associates LP Buys 146,030 Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 807,462 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,030 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY were worth $5,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 790.2% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 94,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 83,646 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,234,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,942,000 after acquiring an additional 72,422 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the fourth quarter worth approximately $380,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 7.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 573,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 40,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the third quarter worth approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRST opened at $6.88 on Friday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $7.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.82 and its 200 day moving average is $6.18. The company has a market cap of $663.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.20.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $43.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is 45.00%.

Several research firms have commented on TRST. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

