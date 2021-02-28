Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY)

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Adecco Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised Adecco Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of AHEXY stock opened at $31.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 531.00 and a beta of 1.43. Adecco Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29.

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services worldwide. It provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and other services. The company offers workplace solutions for candidates in skilled and unskilled roles across industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under the Adia brand name.

