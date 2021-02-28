Royal Bank of Canada Raises Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) (TSE:HCG) Price Target to C$37.00

Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) (TSE:HCG) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada to C$37.00 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HCG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from C$34.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$37.50.

Shares of TSE:HCG opened at C$31.41 on Thursday. Home Capital Group Inc. has a 12 month low of C$13.67 and a 12 month high of C$33.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$30.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.86. The company has a market cap of C$1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits via brokers and financial planners, and under the Oaken Financial brand.

