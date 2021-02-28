Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) PT Raised to $119.00 at Desjardins

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) had its target price upped by analysts at Desjardins from $117.00 to $119.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Desjardins’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.85% from the company’s current price. Desjardins also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.74 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Veritas Investment Research raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.24.

Shares of RY opened at $85.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $49.55 and a fifty-two week high of $90.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.40 and its 200-day moving average is $78.38.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.78%. Equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,240,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,402,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958,336 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,479,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,509,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,621 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,908,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,466,962,000 after acquiring an additional 584,035 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.8% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,600,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,091,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 9.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,542,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,407,000 after buying an additional 1,371,311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

