Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Price Target Raised to $123.00

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from $16.00 to $123.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. CIBC boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research raised Royal Bank of Canada from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $112.24.

Shares of RY stock opened at $85.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.38. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $49.55 and a one year high of $90.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.78%. As a group, research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.8576 per share. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.17%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 675.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

