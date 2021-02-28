Royal Bank of Canada Increases Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Price Target to C$12.00

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EFX. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday.

TSE:EFX opened at C$8.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$783.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.30. Enerflex has a twelve month low of C$4.18 and a twelve month high of C$9.38.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

