Royal Bank of Canada Increases Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Price Target to $20.00

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 51.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cascades in a research report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Cascades in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Cascades from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC lowered their price target on Cascades from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Cascades from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

Shares of Cascades stock opened at $13.21 on Friday. Cascades has a fifty-two week low of $7.27 and a fifty-two week high of $13.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.34 and a 200 day moving average of $11.54.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

