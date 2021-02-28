Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give (INGA) (AMS:INGA) a €10.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on (INGA) (AMS:INGA) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on INGA. UBS Group set a €10.80 ($12.71) price target on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.50 ($12.35) target price on shares of (INGA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.20 ($12.00) price objective on (INGA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.90 ($10.47) price target on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. (INGA) has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €9.44 ($11.10).

(INGA) has a 12 month low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 12 month high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

