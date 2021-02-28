Roth Capital Increases QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Price Target to $7.00

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) had its price target increased by Roth Capital from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Roth Capital currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QuickLogic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of QUIK opened at $8.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $98.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.99. QuickLogic has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $12.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.66.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 125.18% and a negative return on equity of 78.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QuickLogic will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew J. Pease acquired 6,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $48,160.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,244.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 5,625 shares of company stock valued at $21,288 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QUIK. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QuickLogic during the third quarter worth $1,116,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 100.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 80,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuickLogic during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuickLogic during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

