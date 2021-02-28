Roth Capital Boosts MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Price Target to $30.00

MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) had its price target upped by Roth Capital from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.60.

Shares of MX stock opened at $18.69 on Thursday. MagnaChip Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $21.25. The company has a market capitalization of $664.21 million, a PE ratio of 2.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.65.

MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. MagnaChip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.96% and a net margin of 47.11%. Research analysts forecast that MagnaChip Semiconductor will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 3,214,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,460,000 after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,959,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,547,000 after purchasing an additional 844,604 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,585,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,952,000 after buying an additional 655,792 shares during the period. Toronado Partners LLC raised its stake in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 1.2% during the third quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 1,732,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,740,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP boosted its position in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 1,539,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,816,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.18% of the company’s stock.

About MagnaChip Semiconductor

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

