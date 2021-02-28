Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM)

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $350.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $435.00.

ZM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $439.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $402.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $431.63.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $373.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $392.49 and a 200-day moving average of $409.13. The firm has a market cap of $106.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 478.99, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications has a 1-year low of $97.37 and a 1-year high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $777.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.13 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 366.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.40, for a total transaction of $4,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total transaction of $736,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,284 shares of company stock valued at $59,679,622 in the last three months. 24.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

