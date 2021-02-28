Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 320 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a CHF 320 target price on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

ROG has been the subject of several other research reports. Oddo Bhf set a CHF 290 price target on Rogers and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price target on Rogers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 325 price target on Rogers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 360 price target on Rogers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 360 price target on Rogers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rogers presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 343.

Rogers has a one year low of CHF 214.30 and a one year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

