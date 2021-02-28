Rocket Pool Market Cap Achieves $79.30 Million (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded down 12.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One Rocket Pool token can now be bought for about $7.71 or 0.00017024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Pool has a total market capitalization of $79.30 million and approximately $2.97 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded down 33.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00054777 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $349.03 or 0.00770294 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00030061 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006926 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00030589 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00057098 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00040955 BTC.

About Rocket Pool

RPL is a token. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 tokens. Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool . Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rocket Pool using one of the exchanges listed above.

