Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $19.90, but opened at $21.39. Rocket Companies shares last traded at $22.27, with a volume of 564,005 shares changing hands.

The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28.

Several research analysts have commented on RKT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Rocket Companies in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.50 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Rocket Companies in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Rocket Companies from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.63.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 65,736 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 126.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 37,728 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $646,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 28.59, a quick ratio of 28.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.52.

About Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT)

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.

