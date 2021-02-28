Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,350 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Textainer Group worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Textainer Group by 12.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 315,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 35,879 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 38,074 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 7,471 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Textainer Group by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 174,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 43,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Textainer Group by 452.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 9,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TGH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Textainer Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Textainer Group from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

TGH opened at $26.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.57. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $29.17.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.31. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 9.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

