Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,240 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Gs Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $28.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.78. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $35.30.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.