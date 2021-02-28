Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,815 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ownership Capital B.V. bought a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,794,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 125.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,717 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $182,270,000 after buying an additional 327,887 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP boosted its stake in Illumina by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 1,474,086 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $455,611,000 after buying an additional 322,674 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the third quarter valued at $54,581,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Illumina by 155.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 280,523 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $86,704,000 after buying an additional 170,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ILMN. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $351.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $364.60.

Illumina stock opened at $439.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.95, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $430.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $356.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.78 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. As a group, analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $983,850.00. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,178,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,619 shares of company stock worth $11,528,257. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

