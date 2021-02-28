Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,690 VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGL. Allianz Investment Management LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Investment Management LLC now owns 3,352,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,601,000 after acquiring an additional 839,550 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 197.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,887,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,278 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,358,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,142,000 after acquiring an additional 227,067 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,889,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,666,000 after purchasing an additional 552,739 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,607,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,612,000 after buying an additional 188,039 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $32.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.54. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.13 and a 1 year high of $32.62.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.