Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Acquires 170 Shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,504,000. Beaumont Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $626,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 244,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,759,000 after buying an additional 29,292 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 186.7% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period.

Shares of SOXX stock opened at $416.91 on Friday. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $167.79 and a 1-year high of $443.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $414.67 and a 200-day moving average of $369.67.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

