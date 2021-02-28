RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 373,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $5,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RLJ shares. Raymond James lowered RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. RLJ Lodging Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $15.70 on Friday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $16.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 2.16.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.26). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 38.79%. Sell-side analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

