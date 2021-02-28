Rio DeFi (RFUEL) Price Reaches $0.1000 on Exchanges

Rio DeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded down 11.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 28th. Rio DeFi has a market cap of $25.01 million and $3.15 million worth of Rio DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rio DeFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.1000 or 0.00000230 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Rio DeFi has traded 37.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.84 or 0.00456686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00069405 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000916 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00074410 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.26 or 0.00080984 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00051641 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $197.30 or 0.00453147 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.93 or 0.00206533 BTC.

Rio DeFi Profile

Rio DeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 250,171,273 coins. The official message board for Rio DeFi is medium.com/@riodefiofficial . The official website for Rio DeFi is riochain.io

Buying and Selling Rio DeFi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rio DeFi directly using U.S. dollars.

