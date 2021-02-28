Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ring Energy, Inc. is engaged in the exploration and development of oil and gas. The company operates primarily in Texas and Kansas. Ring Energy, Inc. is based in TULSA, United States. “

NYSEAMERICAN:REI opened at $2.22 on Thursday. Ring Energy has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.69. The company has a market cap of $181.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.63.

In other Ring Energy news, major shareholder William R. Kruse acquired 131,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.71 per share, with a total value of $93,152.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,181,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,229,136.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REI. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ring Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $299,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ring Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Ring Energy by 67.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 495,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 199,491 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Ring Energy by 125.3% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 290,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 161,331 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ring Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 23.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 81.1 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,372 net developed acres and 47,427 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 8,085 net developed acres and 28,514 net undeveloped acres in Gaines, Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

