Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of RIGL stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average of $3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $5.50. The company has a market capitalization of $701.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.66 and a beta of 1.48.

RIGL has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

