Richard N. Massey Purchases 10,000 Shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Stock

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) CEO Richard N. Massey acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $397,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 289,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,517,742.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Cannae stock opened at $37.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.72. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $46.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.77.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $5.89. Cannae had a return on equity of 52.16% and a net margin of 184.40%. The business had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNNE. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Cannae during the third quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cannae in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cannae in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cannae by 2,208.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cannae in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on CNNE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cannae in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

