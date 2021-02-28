RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.50% and a negative return on equity of 49.44%.

NASDAQ:RIBT opened at $0.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. RiceBran Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average of $0.64.

Get RiceBran Technologies alerts:

About RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing value-added processing and marketing of healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains, and by-products created in the milling of these grains. The company converts raw rice bran into stabilized rice bran (SRB) and high value derivative products, including RiBalance, a complete rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich insoluble derivative of RiBalance; and ProRyza products, which includes derivatives composed of protein and protein/fiber blends.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for RiceBran Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiceBran Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.