RFG Holdings Inc. Invests $14.34 Million in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

RFG Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,336,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 9.4% of RFG Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,401,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,497,000 after purchasing an additional 775,040 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,327,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,465,000 after buying an additional 208,903 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,241,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,855,000 after buying an additional 1,183,197 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,927,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,404,000 after buying an additional 244,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,704,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,784,000 after buying an additional 366,219 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $349.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $352.68 and a 200 day moving average of $329.44. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $200.55 and a 52 week high of $362.37.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

