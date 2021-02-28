Reviewing Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) & Meat-Tech 3D (OTCMKTS:MTTCF)

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) and Meat-Tech 3D (OTCMKTS:MTTCF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Surmodics and Meat-Tech 3D, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surmodics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Meat-Tech 3D 0 0 0 0 N/A

Surmodics presently has a consensus target price of $69.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.31%. Given Surmodics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Surmodics is more favorable than Meat-Tech 3D.

Profitability

This table compares Surmodics and Meat-Tech 3D’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surmodics 1.18% 1.42% 1.12% Meat-Tech 3D N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Surmodics and Meat-Tech 3D’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surmodics $94.86 million 7.56 $1.12 million $0.13 401.15 Meat-Tech 3D N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Surmodics has higher revenue and earnings than Meat-Tech 3D.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.2% of Surmodics shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Surmodics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Surmodics beats Meat-Tech 3D on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Surmodics Company Profile

Surmodics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment engages in the provision of surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices; and drug-delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug-delivery from the surface of a medical device for coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular and structural heart, and other markets, as well as design, development, and manufacturing of interventional medical devices, primarily balloons and catheters, including drug-coated balloons for peripheral arterial disease treatment and other applications. The Vitro Diagnostics segment designs, develops, and manufactures component products and technologies for diagnostic immunoassay, as well as molecular test and biomedical research applications. This segment offers protein stabilization reagents, substrates, surface coatings, and antigens. Surmodics, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

Meat-Tech 3D Company Profile

Meat-Tech 3D Ltd develops a 3D stem cell printing technology for cell based meat production. The company was formerly known as Ophectra Real Estate & Investments Ltd and changed its name to Meat-Tech 3D Ltd in October 2019. The company is based in Petah Tikva, Israel.

