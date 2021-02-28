Research Analysts Set Expectations for Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO)’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:TCW)

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) in a report issued on Thursday, February 25th. Cormark analyst B. Watson expects that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $2.30 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO)’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TCW. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.30 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Evercore raised their target price on Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$2.30 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.60 to C$1.90 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.85.

TCW opened at C$1.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$482.61 million and a P/E ratio of -2.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. Trican Well Service Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.42 and a 12-month high of C$1.98.

In other news, insider Clarke Inc. sold 298,700 shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total transaction of C$477,920.00.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

