Research Analysts Set Expectations for The Bank of East Asia, Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BKEAY)

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Bank of East Asia in a report issued on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Chen anticipates that the bank will earn $0.28 per share for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bank of East Asia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKEAY opened at $2.33 on Friday. The Bank of East Asia has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $2.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. The Bank of East Asia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

About The Bank of East Asia

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. The company operates through seven segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury Markets, Wealth Management, Other Hong Kong Operations, Mainland China Operations, and Overseas Operations.

