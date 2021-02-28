Research Analysts Set Expectations for The Bank of East Asia, Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BKEAY)

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Bank of East Asia in a report issued on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Chen anticipates that the bank will earn $0.28 per share for the year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bank of East Asia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. The Bank of East Asia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.
About The Bank of East Asia
The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. The company operates through seven segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury Markets, Wealth Management, Other Hong Kong Operations, Mainland China Operations, and Overseas Operations.
