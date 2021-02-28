Research Analysts Set Expectations for Richelieu Hardware Ltd.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:RCH)

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Richelieu Hardware in a report released on Wednesday, February 24th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $37.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Richelieu Hardware’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Separately, CIBC lifted their target price on Richelieu Hardware from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th.

TSE:RCH opened at C$36.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.04 billion and a PE ratio of 24.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$37.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$36.09. Richelieu Hardware has a 12-month low of C$20.51 and a 12-month high of C$41.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Richelieu Hardware’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. Richelieu Hardware’s payout ratio is 18.67%.

In other Richelieu Hardware news, Director Marc Poulin sold 3,000 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.90, for a total transaction of C$113,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$227,402.40.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

