Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Calyxt, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CLXT)

Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Calyxt in a report issued on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander forecasts that the company will earn ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Calyxt’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

CLXT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Calyxt in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calyxt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Calyxt in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Calyxt in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.97.

Shares of CLXT stock opened at $9.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.60 million, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.75. Calyxt has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $12.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Calyxt by 193.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Calyxt during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Calyxt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Calyxt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calyxt by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 7,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

Calyxt Company Profile

Calyxt, Inc, a technology company, focuses on delivering plant-based solutions in the United States. The company offers high oleic soybean products, including oil and meal. It also develops high fiber wheat; improved digestibility alfalfa; and cold storable potatoes. The company was formerly known as Cellectis Plant Sciences, Inc and changed its name to Calyxt, Inc in May 2015.

