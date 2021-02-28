Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) – Analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Repligen in a research note issued on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.34. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Repligen’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

RGEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.80.

RGEN stock opened at $212.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 13.67 and a quick ratio of 12.13. Repligen has a 52-week low of $78.41 and a 52-week high of $228.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $213.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 259.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. Repligen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 6.58%.

In related news, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 3,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $757,844.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,281,664.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total transaction of $80,988.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,776,261.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Repligen by 2.3% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Repligen by 3.5% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

