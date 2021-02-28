Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) to post $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Repay’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Repay posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repay will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Repay.

RPAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Repay presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

NASDAQ RPAY traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,482,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,868. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.49 and its 200-day moving average is $24.44. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.12 and a beta of 0.78. Repay has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $28.42.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 20,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $490,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,138.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,739.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPAY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Repay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding.

