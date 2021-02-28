Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Price Target Raised to $92.00

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) had its price objective upped by DA Davidson from $70.00 to $92.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Redfin from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Redfin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Redfin from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Redfin from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Redfin in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Redfin currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.20.

Get Redfin alerts:

RDFN opened at $75.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of -151.48 and a beta of 1.96. Redfin has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $98.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.29.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Redfin will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Redfin news, Director Robert J. Bass sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $103,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,492 shares in the company, valued at $583,825. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christian John Taubman sold 5,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $257,802.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,900.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,321 shares of company stock valued at $5,811,122 over the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDFN. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Redfin during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Redfin during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 757.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Redfin during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.