Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 6,500 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on RB. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,800 ($101.91) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,700 ($87.54) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 8,600 ($112.36) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 7,572.35 ($98.93).

Shares of LON RB opened at GBX 6,000 ($78.39) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £42.77 billion and a PE ratio of 36.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of GBX 5,130 ($67.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6,272.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7,225.16.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 101.60 ($1.33) per share. This is a positive change from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $73.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.23%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

