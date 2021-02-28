Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 6,500 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also commented on RB. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,800 ($101.91) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,700 ($87.54) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 8,600 ($112.36) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 7,572.35 ($98.93).
Shares of LON RB opened at GBX 6,000 ($78.39) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £42.77 billion and a PE ratio of 36.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of GBX 5,130 ($67.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6,272.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7,225.16.
Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.
