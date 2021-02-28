RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RE/MAX had a return on equity of 44.11% and a net margin of 4.80%. RE/MAX updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

RE/MAX stock opened at $41.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. RE/MAX has a 52 week low of $14.40 and a 52 week high of $42.88. The company has a market capitalization of $774.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.46 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from RE/MAX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. RE/MAX’s payout ratio is 45.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RMAX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on RE/MAX from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised RE/MAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised RE/MAX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

In related news, CAO Brett A. Ritchie sold 2,670 shares of RE/MAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $106,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: RE/MAX Franchising, Motto Franchising, Marketing Funds, and Other. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand.

